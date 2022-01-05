 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 8:32am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) shares moved upwards by 18.6% to $8.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.5 million.
  • Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) stock rose 11.07% to $3.91. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 million.
  • F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) shares increased by 8.98% to $5.39. The company's market cap stands at $111.2 million.
  • Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) stock increased by 7.91% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $336.3 million.
  • Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares moved upwards by 7.47% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.
  • Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ:BCLI) stock rose 7.23% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $155.9 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares declined by 15.4% to $1.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock declined by 10.39% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares fell 9.38% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.
  • PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares decreased by 8.09% to $7.05. The company's market cap stands at $194.1 million.
  • Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) stock decreased by 6.29% to $9.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.9 million.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) stock decreased by 5.31% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BCLI + ATHE)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
BCLI: Phase 3 ALS Results Published in Muscle and Nerve…
BrainStorm Cell ALS Candidate Shows Benefit In Patients With Less Severe Disease
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com