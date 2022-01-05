12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) shares moved upwards by 18.6% to $8.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.5 million.
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) stock rose 11.07% to $3.91. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 million.
- F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) shares increased by 8.98% to $5.39. The company's market cap stands at $111.2 million.
- Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) stock increased by 7.91% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $336.3 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares moved upwards by 7.47% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.
- Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ:BCLI) stock rose 7.23% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $155.9 million.
Losers
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares declined by 15.4% to $1.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock declined by 10.39% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares fell 9.38% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.
- PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares decreased by 8.09% to $7.05. The company's market cap stands at $194.1 million.
- Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) stock decreased by 6.29% to $9.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.9 million.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) stock decreased by 5.31% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
