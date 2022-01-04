9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares increased by 8.6% to $16.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $606.1 million.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares increased by 7.18% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares rose 6.52% to $10.29. The company's market cap stands at $218.8 million.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares rose 5.52% to $6.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $452.6 million.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares rose 4.54% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $104.0 million.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares rose 4.34% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $716.6 million.
Losers
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) shares fell 7.2% to $2.57 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.7 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares declined by 3.39% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares fell 1.85% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
