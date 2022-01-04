12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) stock increased by 4.9% to $12.55 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- StoneMor (NYSE:STON) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.9 million.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock moved upwards by 3.76% to $14.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $857.0 million.
- Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) shares moved upwards by 3.59% to $192.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.4 billion.
- Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) stock moved upwards by 3.24% to $21.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 billion.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock increased by 3.0% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $82.8 million.
Losers
- GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) stock declined by 5.8% to $10.62 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $991.3 million.
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) stock decreased by 4.96% to $42.54. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares fell 3.82% to $53.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.6 billion.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares fell 3.19% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.0 million.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock fell 2.42% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.5 million.
- Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) stock declined by 2.04% to $55.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
