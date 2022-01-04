 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 8:28am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) stock increased by 4.9% to $12.55 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • StoneMor (NYSE:STON) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.9 million.
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock moved upwards by 3.76% to $14.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $857.0 million.
  • Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) shares moved upwards by 3.59% to $192.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.4 billion.
  • Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) stock moved upwards by 3.24% to $21.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 billion.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock increased by 3.0% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $82.8 million.
Losers

  • GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) stock declined by 5.8% to $10.62 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $991.3 million.
  • Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) stock decreased by 4.96% to $42.54. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares fell 3.82% to $53.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.6 billion.
  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares fell 3.19% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.0 million.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock fell 2.42% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.5 million.
  • Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) stock declined by 2.04% to $55.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

