12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 8:28am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares increased by 68.7% to $1.84 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
  • Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock moved upwards by 41.91% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
  • Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) shares rose 32.17% to $7.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) shares increased by 28.2% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock rose 22.57% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million.
  • TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares increased by 16.81% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.3 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) stock declined by 15.6% to $3.41 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.8 million.
  • Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares fell 14.24% to $43.73. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares declined by 7.02% to $48.37. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock declined by 6.07% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $97.8 million.
  • Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) shares decreased by 5.57% to $22.56. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock decreased by 5.15% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

