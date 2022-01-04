12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares increased by 68.7% to $1.84 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock moved upwards by 41.91% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) shares rose 32.17% to $7.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) shares increased by 28.2% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock rose 22.57% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares increased by 16.81% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.3 million.
Losers
- Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) stock declined by 15.6% to $3.41 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.8 million.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares fell 14.24% to $43.73. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares declined by 7.02% to $48.37. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock declined by 6.07% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $97.8 million.
- Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) shares decreased by 5.57% to $22.56. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock decreased by 5.15% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
