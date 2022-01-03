12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) stock increased by 10.4% to $17.64 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares increased by 7.11% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock rose 6.93% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
- Samsara (NYSE:IOT) shares increased by 6.52% to $29.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 billion.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares moved upwards by 6.45% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $93.0 million.
- Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) stock moved upwards by 6.0% to $24.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
-
Losers
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares declined by 3.9% to $2.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $107.6 million.
- ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) stock fell 3.63% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares declined by 2.89% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $119.6 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares declined by 1.88% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.4 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares fell 1.77% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $22.6 million.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock fell 1.65% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers