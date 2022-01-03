 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2022 8:11am   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) stock increased by 10.4% to $17.64 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares increased by 7.11% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.
  • My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock rose 6.93% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
  • Samsara (NYSE:IOT) shares increased by 6.52% to $29.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 billion.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares moved upwards by 6.45% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $93.0 million.
  • Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) stock moved upwards by 6.0% to $24.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares declined by 3.9% to $2.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $107.6 million.
  • ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) stock fell 3.63% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million.
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares declined by 2.89% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $119.6 million.
  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares declined by 1.88% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.4 million.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares fell 1.77% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $22.6 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock fell 1.65% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ADTN + AVCT)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com