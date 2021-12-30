12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) stock moved upwards by 20.4% to $1.06 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
- LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) shares increased by 9.08% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.0 million.
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) stock increased by 8.12% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $45.4 million.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock increased by 7.92% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares rose 7.27% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:="https://www.benzinga.com/stock/AKBA#NASDAQ">AKBA) stock moved upwards by 6.55% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $426.9 million.
-
Losers
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares decreased by 7.0% to $4.51 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.0 million.
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) stock decreased by 6.67% to $241.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 billion.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) stock declined by 5.19% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock decreased by 4.88% to $54.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) shares decreased by 4.69% to $4.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.8 million.
- Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) shares fell 4.28% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers