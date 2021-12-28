 Skip to main content

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 8:15am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares increased by 11.7% to $1.24 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
  • Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) stock moved upwards by 6.93% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $661.7 million.
  • Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares moved upwards by 4.95% to $4.24. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.
  • Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares rose 4.41% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $288.6 million.
  • Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares rose 2.88% to $4.99. The company's market cap stands at $147.2 million.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares moved upwards by 2.64% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $371.2 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares declined by 8.0% to $3.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $71.5 million.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock fell 7.34% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.3 million.
  • Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) stock decreased by 6.81% to $6.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.7 million.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock declined by 6.78% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.
  • Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares decreased by 3.72% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.3 million.
  • Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares decreased by 3.34% to $124.72. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

