12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares increased by 11.7% to $1.24 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
- Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) stock moved upwards by 6.93% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $661.7 million.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares moved upwards by 4.95% to $4.24. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares rose 4.41% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $288.6 million.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares rose 2.88% to $4.99. The company's market cap stands at $147.2 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares moved upwards by 2.64% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $371.2 million.
Losers
- Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares declined by 8.0% to $3.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $71.5 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock fell 7.34% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.3 million.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) stock decreased by 6.81% to $6.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.7 million.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock declined by 6.78% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares decreased by 3.72% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.3 million.
- Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares decreased by 3.34% to $124.72. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
