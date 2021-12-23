 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 8:24am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock moved upwards by 27.89% to $1.88 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.1 million.
  • Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock moved upwards by 27.27% to $6.16. The company's market cap stands at $149.4 million.
  • Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) shares rose 13.46% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.7 million.
  • Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) stock increased by 13.09% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $81.7 million.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock moved upwards by 11.43% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) stock increased by 11.32% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.2 million.
  •  

Losers

  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) stock declined by 14.05% to $2.51 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.
  • Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) stock declined by 12.18% to $146.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock declined by 6.01% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million.
  • Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock fell 5.96% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.
  • Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) shares decreased by 5.51% to $5.32. The company's market cap stands at $243.3 million.
  • BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) shares declined by 4.85% to $5.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

