12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock moved upwards by 27.89% to $1.88 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.1 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock moved upwards by 27.27% to $6.16. The company's market cap stands at $149.4 million.
- Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) shares rose 13.46% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.7 million.
- Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) stock increased by 13.09% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $81.7 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock moved upwards by 11.43% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) stock increased by 11.32% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.2 million.
-
Losers
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) stock declined by 14.05% to $2.51 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.
- Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) stock declined by 12.18% to $146.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock declined by 6.01% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock fell 5.96% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.
- Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) shares decreased by 5.51% to $5.32. The company's market cap stands at $243.3 million.
- BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) shares declined by 4.85% to $5.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers