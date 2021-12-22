7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Hill International (NYSE:HIL) stock increased by 15.38% to $2.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $127.5 million.
- Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) stock rose 8.69% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.1 million.
Losers
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares fell 8.49% to $2.02 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $41.6 million.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares fell 3.74% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $47.6 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock declined by 3.13% to $4.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.5 million.
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) shares fell 2.66% to $9.15. The company's market cap stands at $645.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares declined by 2.39% to $220.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
