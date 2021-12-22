 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:
7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Hill International (NYSE:HIL) stock increased by 15.38% to $2.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $127.5 million.
  • Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) stock rose 8.69% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.1 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares fell 8.49% to $2.02 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $41.6 million.
  • Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares fell 3.74% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $47.6 million.
  • Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock declined by 3.13% to $4.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.5 million.
  • Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) shares fell 2.66% to $9.15. The company's market cap stands at $645.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares declined by 2.39% to $220.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AUVI + BLDE)

20 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Blade Air Mobility Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight: What Investors Should Know
Looking Into Blade Air Mobility's Return On Capital Employed
Blade Air Mobility Stock Gains After Q4 Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com