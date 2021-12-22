12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares moved upwards by 54.72% to $2.29 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
- BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) stock increased by 38.29% to $6.32. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock increased by 17.26% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.2 million.
- Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) stock increased by 13.28% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.9 million.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) stock increased by 8.73% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) shares moved upwards by 7.7% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.5 million.
Losers
- Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) stock fell 86.47% to $11.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $620.2 million.
- Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) shares declined by 8.49% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $65.7 million.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares declined by 6.88% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) stock fell 5.85% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.9 million.
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares fell 5.74% to $13.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.5 million.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock decreased by 5.61% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
