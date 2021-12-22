12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares rose 33.33% to $2.44 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $131.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock moved upwards by 23.65% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.1 million.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock increased by 8.08% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.
- ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares moved upwards by 7.62% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $53.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) shares increased by 6.24% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $11.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.6 million.
Losers
- AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) shares fell 27.26% to $6.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $281.2 million.
- CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) stock declined by 20.63% to $7.85. The company's market cap stands at $281.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) stock fell 17.24% to $4.37. The company's market cap stands at $556.2 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock declined by 9.1% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares declined by 4.43% to $4.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.9 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock fell 3.84% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
