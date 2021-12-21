12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock moved upwards by 75.98% to $4.47 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.8 million.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock increased by 41.5% to $52.03. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares rose 40.54% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock moved upwards by 19.16% to $9.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.2 million.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares moved upwards by 12.92% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares rose 11.41% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $67.3 million.
Losers
- Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares fell 37.73% to $4.44 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.9 million.
- Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) shares declined by 29.1% to $4.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.1 million.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares fell 20.38% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.4 million.
- CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) shares declined by 17.21% to $5.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $348.4 million.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) shares declined by 8.03% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $82.5 million.
- Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) stock declined by 7.44% to $5.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.2 million.
