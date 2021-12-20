 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 8:08am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) stock rose 18.79% to $46.52 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
  • BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) stock increased by 14.28% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.
  • GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares moved upwards by 13.49% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock increased by 12.73% to $245.0. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 billion.
  • Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) stock moved upwards by 12.62% to $18.55. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) shares moved upwards by 10.96% to $26.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $681.7 million.
Losers

  • Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares declined by 20.07% to $2.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.
  • Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares decreased by 12.42% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $84.6 million.
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) shares fell 8.51% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $55.8 million.
  • Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) stock decreased by 8.46% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) shares fell 8.36% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million.
  • Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) stock fell 8.28% to $14.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

