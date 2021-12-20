12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) stock rose 18.79% to $46.52 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) stock increased by 14.28% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares moved upwards by 13.49% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock increased by 12.73% to $245.0. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 billion.
- Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) stock moved upwards by 12.62% to $18.55. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) shares moved upwards by 10.96% to $26.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $681.7 million.
Losers
- Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares declined by 20.07% to $2.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.
- Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares decreased by 12.42% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $84.6 million.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) shares fell 8.51% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $55.8 million.
- Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) stock decreased by 8.46% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) shares fell 8.36% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million.
- Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) stock fell 8.28% to $14.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
