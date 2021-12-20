 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock moved upwards by 27.98% to $0.64 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 million.
  • StarTek (NYSE:SRT) shares rose 17.51% to $4.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.9 million.
  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares increased by 11.88% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million.
  • Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock rose 10.5% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) shares rose 8.69% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares increased by 7.09% to $3.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $464.3 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock declined by 10.41% to $11.62 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $543.9 million.
  • Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) shares declined by 10.17% to $15.9. The company's market cap stands at $875.0 million.
  • Yext (NYSE:YEXT) shares decreased by 7.14% to $10.02. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) stock fell 7.06% to $15.54. The company's market cap stands at $360.6 million.
  • Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) stock fell 7.05% to $47.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares declined by 6.8% to $5.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

