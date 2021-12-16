9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock rose 6.84% to $3.9 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $98.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares moved upwards by 5.93% to $33.22. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 billion.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock increased by 5.67% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.3 million.
- Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) shares rose 5.31% to $3.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $550.6 million.
- Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) shares rose 4.39% to $23.29. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 billion.
-
Losers
- Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) shares declined by 6.73% to $14.99 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $408.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares declined by 4.82% to $3.56. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares declined by 3.02% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock decreased by 2.92% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers