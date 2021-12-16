 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 8:55am   Comments
Gainers

  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares rose 12.81% to $0.55 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares increased by 10.45% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $114.8 million.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares increased by 9.8% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.
  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares moved upwards by 8.44% to $407.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock rose 6.56% to $17.21. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares rose 6.16% to $7.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.1 million.
Losers

  • ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) stock decreased by 8.58% to $1.28 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $54.1 million.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares declined by 7.2% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.
  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock declined by 5.33% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $78.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) stock fell 4.37% to $64.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock decreased by 4.21% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $85.3 million.
  • AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) stock decreased by 2.76% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $820.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

