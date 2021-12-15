12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) shares moved upwards by 32.92% to $3.23 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.2 million.
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock moved upwards by 21.48% to $3.28. The company's market cap stands at $86.7 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares moved upwards by 16.72% to $6.42. The company's market cap stands at $92.8 million.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) shares rose 11.92% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million.
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) stock increased by 8.15% to $4.51. The company's market cap stands at $583.9 million.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares moved upwards by 7.17% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.9 million.
Losers
- Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) stock declined by 15.38% to $0.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) stock fell 14.95% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.
- I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares decreased by 8.41% to $45.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) stock declined by 7.28% to $45.01. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) shares fell 7.27% to $4.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) shares declined by 6.18% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
