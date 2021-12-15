 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 8:11am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) shares moved upwards by 32.92% to $3.23 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.2 million.
  • Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock moved upwards by 21.48% to $3.28. The company's market cap stands at $86.7 million.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares moved upwards by 16.72% to $6.42. The company's market cap stands at $92.8 million.
  • Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) shares rose 11.92% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million.
  • Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) stock increased by 8.15% to $4.51. The company's market cap stands at $583.9 million.
  • Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares moved upwards by 7.17% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.9 million.
Losers

  • Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) stock declined by 15.38% to $0.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) stock fell 14.95% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.
  • I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares decreased by 8.41% to $45.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
  • Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) stock declined by 7.28% to $45.01. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion.
  • Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) shares fell 7.27% to $4.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) shares declined by 6.18% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

