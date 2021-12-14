 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 8:23am   Comments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) shares increased by 5.37% to $5.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.2 million.
  • Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) shares rose 5.01% to $12.15. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares rose 4.68% to $53.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock moved upwards by 3.39% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.
  • iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) shares rose 3.3% to $6.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.9 million.
  • Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) stock moved upwards by 2.32% to $25.52. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 billion.
Losers

  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares fell 12.56% to $4.11 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.
  • NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) shares fell 8.68% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.2 million.
  • Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) shares fell 7.8% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.
  • HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock fell 7.24% to $4.68. The company's market cap stands at $100.7 million.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock decreased by 3.36% to $7.77. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) stock fell 3.13% to $7.14. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

