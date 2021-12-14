12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares moved upwards by 12.24% to $3.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares rose 11.38% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock increased by 6.12% to $13.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $608.5 million.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares moved upwards by 5.06% to $6.02. The company's market cap stands at $140.9 million.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock moved upwards by 4.57% to $18.52. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock moved upwards by 2.69% to $12.57. The company's market cap stands at $447.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
-
Losers
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock declined by 23.26% to $1.32 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock decreased by 7.11% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $106.6 million.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares decreased by 4.58% to $294.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 billion.
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock decreased by 4.58% to $138.4. The company's market cap stands at $44.5 billion.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock declined by 4.27% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
- Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) stock decreased by 4.17% to $8.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers