 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 8:23am   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares moved upwards by 12.24% to $3.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.
  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares rose 11.38% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock increased by 6.12% to $13.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $608.5 million.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares moved upwards by 5.06% to $6.02. The company's market cap stands at $140.9 million.
  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock moved upwards by 4.57% to $18.52. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock moved upwards by 2.69% to $12.57. The company's market cap stands at $447.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  •  

Losers

  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock declined by 23.26% to $1.32 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock decreased by 7.11% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $106.6 million.
  • Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares decreased by 4.58% to $294.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 billion.
  • Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock decreased by 4.58% to $138.4. The company's market cap stands at $44.5 billion.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock declined by 4.27% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
  • Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) stock decreased by 4.17% to $8.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AEVA + ARBK)

20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
First Ever NFT ETF Launches: Here Are The Details And Holdings Of NFTZ
6 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com