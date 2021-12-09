12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares moved upwards by 33.0% to $1.37 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $93.1 million.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock moved upwards by 7.17% to $4.63. The company's market cap stands at $110.4 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock moved upwards by 6.98% to $17.3. The company's market cap stands at $459.4 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock rose 6.2% to $2.74. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock moved upwards by 4.49% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 million.
- JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) stock moved upwards by 4.01% to $33.67. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
-
Losers
- AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) stock fell 10.33% to $4.69 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $725.0 million.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares decreased by 7.49% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock fell 5.99% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock declined by 3.78% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) stock declined by 3.53% to $24.06. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) stock declined by 3.34% to $35.6. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers