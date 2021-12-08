 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 8:16am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Weber (NYSE:WEBR) stock moved upwards by 8.06% to $14.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $766.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares rose 6.04% to $35.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) stock rose 5.94% to $22.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
  • MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock rose 5.68% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $61.7 million.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares increased by 5.66% to $5.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $309.3 million.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock increased by 5.26% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock decreased by 24.71% to $18.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) shares decreased by 9.2% to $9.18. The company's market cap stands at $312.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock decreased by 8.89% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares decreased by 4.96% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.
  • Cango (NYSE:CANG) stock decreased by 4.24% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $429.1 million.
  • Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock fell 2.71% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

