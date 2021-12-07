 Skip to main content

9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 8:07am   Comments
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) shares increased by 21.11% to $520.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) stock increased by 11.26% to $8.89. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
  • SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) stock moved upwards by 9.6% to $337.18. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 billion.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock moved upwards by 9.39% to $14.79. The company's market cap stands at $692.2 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares rose 9.01% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million.
  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock moved upwards by 8.35% to $55.25. The company's market cap stands at $224.7 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) stock declined by 7.82% to $160.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares decreased by 2.17% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.2 million.
  • Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock fell 1.34% to $13.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $574.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

