11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares rose 17.21% to $1.77 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares moved upwards by 11.11% to $12.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Traeger (NYSE:COOK) shares moved upwards by 9.9% to $14.09. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) stock rose 9.89% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.0 million.
- Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) stock increased by 9.09% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock moved upwards by 8.36% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $141.0 million.
Losers
- Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) shares fell 6.8% to $80.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) stock fell 3.88% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) shares declined by 1.86% to $13.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) shares declined by 1.49% to $14.57. The company's market cap stands at $923.5 million.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares decreased by 0.92% to $4.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $350.4 million.
