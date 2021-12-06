 Skip to main content

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 8:07am   Comments
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares rose 8.57% to $2.28 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 million.
  • Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) shares rose 5.47% to $75.0. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 billion.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock rose 4.99% to $7.99. The company's market cap stands at $69.7 million.
  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares increased by 4.97% to $5.49. The company's market cap stands at $382.9 million.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock rose 4.19% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.1 million.
  • GMS (NYSE:GMS) shares increased by 4.18% to $59.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers

  • BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares fell 8.67% to $0.74 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
  • DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) stock decreased by 6.1% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 billion.
  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock declined by 4.55% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $256.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

