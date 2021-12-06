 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock moved upwards by 9.0% to $1.09 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Buckle (NYSE:BKE) shares increased by 7.72% to $50.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock rose 7.05% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
  • Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) shares increased by 4.14% to $50.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion.
  • Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) shares rose 4.09% to $8.9. The company's market cap stands at $304.6 million.
  • Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares moved upwards by 4.08% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $239.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  •  

Losers

  • Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares fell 7.33% to $10.76 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) stock decreased by 7.18% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $680.8 million.
  • PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock fell 6.18% to $33.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares fell 5.89% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.5 million.
  • Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares declined by 5.79% to $9.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) stock declined by 5.03% to $15.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $480.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BKE + BODY)

51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
33 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Buckle Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed; Crude Oil Tumbles Over 2%
Earnings Scheduled For November 19, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com