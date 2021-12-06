 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) stock increased by 37.85% to $13.51 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $431.7 million.
  • Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) shares increased by 14.61% to $12.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) shares increased by 14.04% to $16.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $648.7 million.
  • Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) stock rose 12.0% to $6.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.3 million.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) stock moved upwards by 11.24% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
  • VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) stock rose 9.21% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $53.2 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) shares decreased by 29.17% to $4.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.6 million.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) stock declined by 11.71% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $47.4 million.
  • Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) stock declined by 9.37% to $4.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.6 million.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares fell 7.98% to $14.2. The company's market cap stands at $540.8 million.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) stock decreased by 7.75% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $106.2 million.
  • Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) shares decreased by 6.94% to $7.11. The company's market cap stands at $81.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

