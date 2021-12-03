12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) shares rose 22.75% to $4.37 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $70.3 million.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares increased by 16.73% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.1 million.
- AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) shares increased by 9.94% to $11.5. The company's market cap stands at $639.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares moved upwards by 8.37% to $4.14. The company's market cap stands at $256.4 million.
- Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) stock moved upwards by 8.28% to $4.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) shares increased by 7.97% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
Losers
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares declined by 31.0% to $6.19 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.9 million.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares declined by 17.56% to $51.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) stock fell 6.23% to $26.66. The company's market cap stands at $620.8 million.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) shares declined by 5.93% to $8.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.3 million.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares decreased by 5.83% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.0 million.
- Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) stock decreased by 4.98% to $4.01. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
