 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 8:16am   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) stock increased by 9.66% to $2.27 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $83.6 million.
  • Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares rose 8.88% to $206.0. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares moved upwards by 8.43% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.
  • Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares increased by 8.33% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $136.7 million.
  • Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares rose 7.49% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.4 million.
  • Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock increased by 7.27% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $73.7 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares fell 22.75% to $15.9 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) stock declined by 22.52% to $17.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $560.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares declined by 4.84% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $69.2 million.
  • GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) stock fell 3.89% to $11.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock declined by 3.45% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million.
  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares decreased by 3.3% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AESE + AYRO)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com