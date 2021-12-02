 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 8:17am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) stock increased by 15.68% to $7.89 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $493.4 million.
  • Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) shares moved upwards by 13.9% to $53.5. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion.
  • 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) stock moved upwards by 13.07% to $6.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.9 million.
  • Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares increased by 12.56% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) shares rose 12.28% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $51.5 million.
  • Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) shares rose 11.5% to $9.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.1 million.
  •  

Losers

  • BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) shares declined by 19.52% to $1.65 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.
  • 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares declined by 14.66% to $4.31. The company's market cap stands at $146.6 million.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares fell 10.17% to $3.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares decreased by 10.0% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.
  • Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) shares decreased by 8.54% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million.
  • Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) stock fell 7.87% to $18.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $386.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

