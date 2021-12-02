 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 8:17am   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock increased by 21.53% to $3.95 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $380.2 million.
  • CI&T (NYSE:CINT) shares rose 7.17% to $12.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock rose 6.73% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
  • My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares increased by 6.02% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
  • ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares increased by 5.97% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 million.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock moved upwards by 4.77% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.
  •  

Losers

  • AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) stock fell 11.04% to $5.14 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $794.9 million.
  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock declined by 5.61% to $6.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $488.1 million.
  • Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares fell 4.7% to $12.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $781.5 million.
  • Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) stock fell 3.49% to $78.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock fell 3.3% to $34.02. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
  • Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) stock declined by 3.11% to $145.5. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AUUD + ARQQ)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 4%; Fennec Pharmaceuticals Shares Slide
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com