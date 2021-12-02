12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock increased by 21.53% to $3.95 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $380.2 million.
- CI&T (NYSE:CINT) shares rose 7.17% to $12.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock rose 6.73% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares increased by 6.02% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares increased by 5.97% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock moved upwards by 4.77% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.
Losers
- AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) stock fell 11.04% to $5.14 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $794.9 million.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock declined by 5.61% to $6.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $488.1 million.
- Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares fell 4.7% to $12.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $781.5 million.
- Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) stock fell 3.49% to $78.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock fell 3.3% to $34.02. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) stock declined by 3.11% to $145.5. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 billion.
