7 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 8:14am   Comments
7 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares increased by 14.75% to $206.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Box (NYSE:BOX) stock rose 9.26% to $25.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) shares moved upwards by 8.83% to $6.65. The company's market cap stands at $71.5 million.
  • Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) stock moved upwards by 6.63% to $370.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares moved upwards by 4.85% to $17.93. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) shares decreased by 6.31% to $267.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $261.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock decreased by 6.05% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

