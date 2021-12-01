11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock increased by 18.97% to $0.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $55.0 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares moved upwards by 14.64% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.1 million.
- G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) shares rose 8.29% to $32.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) stock moved upwards by 6.83% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $386.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) stock increased by 6.68% to $18.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $292.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock rose 6.42% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.0 million.
Losers
- Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) shares decreased by 8.25% to $0.68 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million.
- Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock declined by 5.19% to $4.21. The company's market cap stands at $81.4 million.
- Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) stock fell 5.15% to $18.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- BARK (NYSE:BARK) shares fell 2.99% to $5.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $893.9 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock declined by 2.17% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.8 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
