8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 8:07am   Comments
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock increased by 60.55% to $12.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.8 million.
  • Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs (NASDAQ:PPIH) shares increased by 15.49% to $9.99. The company's market cap stands at $81.3 million.
  • Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares moved upwards by 12.66% to $6.05. The company's market cap stands at $77.3 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares decreased by 9.55% to $20.67 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
  • Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) stock decreased by 6.13% to $25.0. The company's market cap stands at $719.8 million.
  • Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) stock decreased by 5.13% to $33.89. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
  • Azul (NYSE:AZUL) stock fell 4.26% to $12.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock decreased by 3.62% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

