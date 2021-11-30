8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock increased by 60.55% to $12.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.8 million.
- Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs (NASDAQ:PPIH) shares increased by 15.49% to $9.99. The company's market cap stands at $81.3 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares moved upwards by 12.66% to $6.05. The company's market cap stands at $77.3 million.
Losers
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares decreased by 9.55% to $20.67 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) stock decreased by 6.13% to $25.0. The company's market cap stands at $719.8 million.
- Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) stock decreased by 5.13% to $33.89. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
- Azul (NYSE:AZUL) stock fell 4.26% to $12.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock decreased by 3.62% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million.
