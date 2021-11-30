10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) stock rose 10.45% to $1.69 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $152.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) stock moved upwards by 7.33% to $13.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $526.4 million.
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares rose 3.53% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $86.2 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock increased by 3.0% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million.
Losers
- Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) stock decreased by 9.64% to $13.41 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares declined by 8.23% to $8.15. The company's market cap stands at $420.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock declined by 6.74% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 million.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) stock fell 4.81% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.1 million.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock decreased by 4.46% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $40.5 million.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares declined by 4.17% to $2.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
