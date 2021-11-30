 Skip to main content

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) stock rose 10.45% to $1.69 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $152.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) stock moved upwards by 7.33% to $13.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $526.4 million.
  • AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares rose 3.53% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $86.2 million.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock increased by 3.0% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) stock decreased by 9.64% to $13.41 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares declined by 8.23% to $8.15. The company's market cap stands at $420.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock declined by 6.74% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 million.
  • Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) stock fell 4.81% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.1 million.
  • LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock decreased by 4.46% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $40.5 million.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares declined by 4.17% to $2.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

