9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) shares rose 6.34% to $10.9 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $892.5 million.
- Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) shares moved upwards by 5.81% to $27.3. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) stock moved upwards by 5.5% to $60.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) stock moved upwards by 4.84% to $6.49. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- YPF (NYSE:YPF) shares rose 4.37% to $3.58. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares rose 4.31% to $53.7. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
-
Losers
- Frontline (NYSE:FRO) shares decreased by 3.53% to $6.56 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares declined by 3.51% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million.
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) stock fell 2.74% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers