 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:
9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) shares rose 6.34% to $10.9 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $892.5 million.
  • Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) shares moved upwards by 5.81% to $27.3. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) stock moved upwards by 5.5% to $60.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) stock moved upwards by 4.84% to $6.49. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • YPF (NYSE:YPF) shares rose 4.37% to $3.58. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares rose 4.31% to $53.7. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Frontline (NYSE:FRO) shares decreased by 3.53% to $6.56 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares declined by 3.51% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million.
  • U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) stock fell 2.74% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CPE + CDEV)

56 Biggest Movers From Friday
6 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Tumbles Over 900 Points; Crude Oil Down 12%
48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Europe's Regulator Backs Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Aged 5-11 Years
25 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com