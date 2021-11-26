5 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Losers
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shares fell 13.83% to $1.62 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $84.8 million.
- Ranger Oil (NASDAQ:ROCC) stock fell 11.11% to $25.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $533.5 million.
- Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares declined by 10.05% to $40.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
- SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) shares decreased by 9.71% to $11.26. The company's market cap stands at $412.9 million.
- Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares fell 9.34% to $16.81. The company's market cap stands at $558.9 million.
