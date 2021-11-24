7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock rose 14.83% to $0.62 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $85.6 million.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares rose 9.88% to $8.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) stock increased by 6.58% to $12.95. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 billion.
- Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) stock increased by 5.36% to $13.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Deere (NYSE:DE) shares increased by 3.06% to $360.0. The company's market cap stands at $111.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) shares rose 2.71% to $7.19. The company's market cap stands at $79.4 million.
Losers
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock declined by 2.29% to $5.56 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.5 million.
