12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 8:36am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) stock rose 78.73% to $6.22 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.6 million.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares moved upwards by 49.8% to $3.94. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million.
  • Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock rose 23.78% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.6 million.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) stock increased by 14.86% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $120.5 million.
  • BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) shares rose 14.42% to $6.82. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.
  • Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) shares increased by 11.66% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.8 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) shares declined by 29.52% to $11.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $778.7 million.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) stock fell 28.01% to $12.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.0 million.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock declined by 23.08% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
  • Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) stock decreased by 22.44% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.1 million.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares fell 20.32% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.
  • iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares decreased by 18.12% to $10.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

