12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 8:07am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock increased by 157.46% to $5.69 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) shares increased by 100.0% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.
  • iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares rose 91.89% to $17.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.6 million.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares increased by 76.0% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $64.0 million.
  • Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) stock rose 31.54% to $33.57. The company's market cap stands at $701.4 million.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares increased by 22.42% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.5 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) stock declined by 15.98% to $0.74 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $110.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) stock declined by 8.66% to $17.31. The company's market cap stands at $658.4 million.
  • Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) stock fell 8.45% to $10.3. The company's market cap stands at $655.0 million.
  • Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares decreased by 8.27% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
  • Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) stock decreased by 6.73% to $8.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.6 million.
  • aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) stock declined by 6.14% to $7.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

