12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock increased by 157.46% to $5.69 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) shares increased by 100.0% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares rose 91.89% to $17.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.6 million.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares increased by 76.0% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $64.0 million.
- Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) stock rose 31.54% to $33.57. The company's market cap stands at $701.4 million.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares increased by 22.42% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.5 million.
-
Losers
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) stock declined by 15.98% to $0.74 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $110.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) stock declined by 8.66% to $17.31. The company's market cap stands at $658.4 million.
- Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) stock fell 8.45% to $10.3. The company's market cap stands at $655.0 million.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares decreased by 8.27% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
- Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) stock decreased by 6.73% to $8.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.6 million.
- aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) stock declined by 6.14% to $7.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers