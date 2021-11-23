12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) shares moved upwards by 6.99% to $8.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $515.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares moved upwards by 5.84% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Ouster (NYSE:OUST) stock moved upwards by 5.34% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock moved upwards by 5.18% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares rose 3.89% to $5.07. The company's market cap stands at $101.1 million.
- Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) stock moved upwards by 2.99% to $113.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
Losers
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) stock decreased by 8.58% to $221.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $65.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock declined by 6.43% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock decreased by 5.74% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.1 million.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock fell 5.61% to $5.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.5 million.
- IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) shares decreased by 5.31% to $21.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares fell 4.16% to $25.85. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
