11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 9:06am   Comments
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares increased by 5.35% to $1.18 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares moved upwards by 5.18% to $4.06. The company's market cap stands at $502.5 million.
  • NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock rose 4.55% to $40.42. The company's market cap stands at $64.2 billion.
  • Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock increased by 4.26% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $413.3 million.
  • Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock moved upwards by 3.98% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $297.3 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) stock declined by 16.31% to $0.36 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $123.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares fell 5.55% to $47.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
  • Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares declined by 4.31% to $32.01. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 billion.
  • Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock decreased by 4.17% to $123.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.8 billion.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares fell 3.45% to $23.23. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock fell 3.2% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

