12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 9:07am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) stock increased by 25.65% to $20.57 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
  • Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) shares moved upwards by 11.29% to $20.01. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) stock increased by 8.53% to $9.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) stock moved upwards by 8.01% to $14.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares moved upwards by 7.81% to $24.47. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) shares moved upwards by 6.59% to $49.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.4 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) stock decreased by 9.93% to $3.81 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
  • Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) shares decreased by 6.29% to $97.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares fell 4.77% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.4 million.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares declined by 4.03% to $10.48. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 billion.
  • Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock fell 3.72% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock declined by 3.18% to $18.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $856.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

