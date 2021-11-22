12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) stock increased by 25.65% to $20.57 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
- Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) shares moved upwards by 11.29% to $20.01. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) stock increased by 8.53% to $9.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) stock moved upwards by 8.01% to $14.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares moved upwards by 7.81% to $24.47. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) shares moved upwards by 6.59% to $49.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.4 million.
Losers
- Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) stock decreased by 9.93% to $3.81 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
- Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) shares decreased by 6.29% to $97.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares fell 4.77% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.4 million.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares declined by 4.03% to $10.48. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 billion.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock fell 3.72% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock declined by 3.18% to $18.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $856.5 million.
