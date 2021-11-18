 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 8:38am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) stock increased by 78.28% to $37.94 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares moved upwards by 21.41% to $6.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.1 million.
  • PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) shares moved upwards by 14.55% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) stock moved upwards by 14.46% to $42.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock rose 10.5% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.
  • Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) stock moved upwards by 10.35% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $75.6 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) shares fell 11.14% to $32.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion.
  • Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) shares decreased by 6.99% to $5.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) stock fell 6.69% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.8 million.
  • Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares fell 6.48% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $47.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) stock decreased by 6.01% to $9.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $318.6 million.
  • Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) stock declined by 5.19% to $2.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CALA + CERT)

24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Calithera Biosciences Insider Trades $170K In Company Stock
4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Double Dose Of Positive Tidings For Merck, Alkermes Slips On Partial Termination Of J&J Licensing Deal, Amgen Migraine Drug Data
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 8, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com