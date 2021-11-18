12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) stock increased by 78.28% to $37.94 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares moved upwards by 21.41% to $6.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.1 million.
- PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) shares moved upwards by 14.55% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) stock moved upwards by 14.46% to $42.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock rose 10.5% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.
- Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) stock moved upwards by 10.35% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $75.6 million.
Losers
- Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) shares fell 11.14% to $32.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion.
- Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) shares decreased by 6.99% to $5.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) stock fell 6.69% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.8 million.
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares fell 6.48% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $47.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) stock decreased by 6.01% to $9.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $318.6 million.
- Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) stock declined by 5.19% to $2.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.6 million.
