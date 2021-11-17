12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares rose 47.27% to $0.71 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $66.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares rose 21.07% to $5.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $959.5 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock increased by 16.83% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares increased by 14.74% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million.
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) shares moved upwards by 12.65% to $37.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares rose 12.46% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $82.8 million.
Losers
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) stock fell 21.75% to $3.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $326.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) stock declined by 19.08% to $5.94. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) stock declined by 14.27% to $9.74. The company's market cap stands at $806.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) shares declined by 9.75% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $103.0 million.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) stock declined by 8.51% to $3.12. The company's market cap stands at $122.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) stock decreased by 7.26% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $947.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
