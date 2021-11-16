12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock rose 13.73% to $3.56 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $58.0 million.
- Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) shares rose 5.98% to $16.3. The company's market cap stands at $44.5 billion. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out today.
- NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) shares moved upwards by 4.56% to $116.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Sea (NYSE:SE) stock moved upwards by 3.78% to $355.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) stock increased by 3.66% to $23.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) stock rose 3.6% to $88.43. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 billion.
Losers
- Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) shares fell 15.63% to $1.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares fell 10.35% to $3.38. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock decreased by 10.31% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) stock declined by 8.97% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $343.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares declined by 4.56% to $11.95. The company's market cap stands at $618.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares fell 4.06% to $13.0. The company's market cap stands at $250.0 million.
