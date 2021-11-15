 Skip to main content

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 8:14am   Comments
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock moved upwards by 7.26% to $3.1 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $95.0 million.
  • Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) shares increased by 6.03% to $13.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.6 million.
  • Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) stock moved upwards by 5.14% to $20.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.8 million.
  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock moved upwards by 5.02% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) stock rose 4.51% to $9.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • AECOM (NYSE:ACM) stock increased by 4.39% to $73.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  •  

Losers

  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares fell 4.66% to $8.6 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares declined by 4.16% to $10.16. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares declined by 2.95% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $65.6 million.
  • Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) stock decreased by 2.88% to $4.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock fell 2.33% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $146.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

