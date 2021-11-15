 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 8:17am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) stock increased by 44.96% to $20.31 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $584.3 million.
  • Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) stock moved upwards by 20.41% to $19.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $633.3 million.
  • Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) shares moved upwards by 14.67% to $7.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $930.9 million.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares moved upwards by 12.35% to $5.73. The company's market cap stands at $853.1 million.
  • Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) shares rose 11.11% to $4.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.1 million.
  • Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) stock rose 9.79% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  •  

Losers

  • BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares declined by 13.82% to $29.76 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $832.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) stock declined by 10.59% to $42.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 billion.
  • TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares decreased by 8.44% to $29.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
  • Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) stock decreased by 5.95% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $43.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) stock declined by 5.25% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock fell 4.16% to $3.23. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Thank You

