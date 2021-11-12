 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 8:08am   Comments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) stock moved upwards by 9.42% to $9.87 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares increased by 6.83% to $6.72. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) shares rose 6.55% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock increased by 6.29% to $37.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares rose 4.89% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares moved upwards by 4.35% to $24.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $923.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers

  • Team (NYSE:TISI) shares fell 30.86% to $1.86 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Eneti (NYSE:NETI) stock fell 8.83% to $9.3. The company's market cap stands at $169.5 million.
  • Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares decreased by 5.78% to $32.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares declined by 3.29% to $16.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares decreased by 2.95% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock declined by 2.94% to $8.93. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

