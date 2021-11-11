11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) shares moved upwards by 9.37% to $8.75 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares rose 8.98% to $7.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.5 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares rose 7.52% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $60.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares moved upwards by 6.02% to $8.98. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares increased by 5.55% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.3 million.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares rose 5.47% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $288.1 million.
-
Losers
- NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) stock fell 18.27% to $13.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $271.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock decreased by 4.3% to $19.39. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Hill International (NYSE:HIL) stock fell 3.59% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) stock fell 2.29% to $4.7. The company's market cap stands at $762.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) shares fell 2.24% to $20.1. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers