12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock rose 26.86% to $169.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) stock increased by 15.05% to $28.89. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock moved upwards by 12.53% to $4.22. The company's market cap stands at $41.0 million.
- Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) stock moved upwards by 11.93% to $12.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) stock increased by 9.07% to $8.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) stock moved upwards by 8.15% to $29.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) stock decreased by 17.75% to $5.98 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock declined by 10.75% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) shares declined by 4.54% to $11.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) stock declined by 4.32% to $26.83. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) stock decreased by 4.09% to $40.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) stock decreased by 4.05% to $21.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
