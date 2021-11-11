 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock rose 26.86% to $169.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) stock increased by 15.05% to $28.89. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock moved upwards by 12.53% to $4.22. The company's market cap stands at $41.0 million.
  • Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) stock moved upwards by 11.93% to $12.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) stock increased by 9.07% to $8.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) stock moved upwards by 8.15% to $29.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  •  

Losers

  • Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) stock decreased by 17.75% to $5.98 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock declined by 10.75% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) shares declined by 4.54% to $11.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) stock declined by 4.32% to $26.83. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) stock decreased by 4.09% to $40.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
  • Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) stock decreased by 4.05% to $21.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (MQ + AFRM)

28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Marqeta Is Rising
Fintech Focus For November 11, 2021
Why Affirm Shares Are Rising
Affirm Plummets, But Are Even Lower Prices In Store? Option Analysis
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com